Legally Blonde star gets set for a transformation

Julia Ullrich, a UBC alumna and actor, was highlighted in the Georgia Straight.

Ullrich, who studied acting and education at UBC, will play the lead in Align Entertainment’s production of Legally Blonde: The Musical at Burnaby’s Michael J. Fox Theatre.