Indigenous people at higher risk of transport injuries: Study

The Vancouver Courier reported on a UBC study that found Indigenous people are at a higher risk of transport injuries.

“The good news was that injury rates for both Indigenous people and the total B.C. population went down during that period — and they went down faster for Indigenous people,” said Anne George, a professor in pediatrics and in the school of population and public health at UBC.

The story also appeared in the Richmond News.