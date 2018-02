Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Facility planned for GTH would burn chemically soaked railway ties

John Grace, a former Canada Research Chair in clean energy processes at the UBC, spoke to CBC Saskatchewan about potential negative health effects of a power plant in Regina.

Grace explained how the preservative creosote contains polyaromatic hydrocarbons and “these are things you don’t want to mess with.”