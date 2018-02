Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Explore ocean mysteries at American Museum of Natural History

Broadway World mentioned Rashid Sumaila, a UBC professor and director of the Fisheries Economics Research Unit, who will take part in the Ocean Luminaries event.

Sumaila specialized in bioeconomics, marine ecosystem valuation, and the analysis of global fishing issues.