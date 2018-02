Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Athlete who kneels to make a stand for racial equality inspires poet

The Montreal Gazette profiled Rosemary Brown, a UBC alumna and the first black Canadian woman to be elected to the legislature.

She served as an NDP MLA in B.C. from 1972 to 1986.