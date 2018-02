Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Aging, medicine and marijuana

Business in Vancouver quoted M-J Milloy, a professor in UBC’s department of medicine and a scientist with the BC Centre on Substance Use, for a story about seniors using medical marijuana.

Milloy said the clinically proven list of treatments for medical marijuana is quite short.