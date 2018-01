Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Wealthy immigrants took back door into Vancouver and Toronto’s housing markets

Global quoted three UBC researchers in a story about housing markets in Vancouver and Toronto.

Daniel Hiebert, a UBC geographer who has focused on international migration, said investor immigration is likely now dominated by applicants from mainland China.

Giovanni Gallipoli, a UBC economist, spoke about the financial impact of investor immigrants.

David Ley, a UBC geographer, analyzed “total funds” that investor immigrants disclosed to prove their financial capital in the 1990s.