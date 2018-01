Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 10 least affordable housing markets in the world

Yahoo quoted Tsur Somerville, a UBC professor and director of the UBC Centre for Urban Economics and Real Estate, about housing market statistics.

He explains that a “high amenity city, a place where people want to live, will have a higher price income ratio, and the cities that people don’t want to live in will have a lower price income ratio.”