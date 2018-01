Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Scientists record orca mimicking ‘hello’ and other human words

John Ford, an orca researcher at UBC and Fisheries and Oceans Canada, commented on a study that documented a captive killer whale imitating human speech.

“It is now clear that vocal learning within killer whale groups is responsible for the evolution of family-specific dialects that are central to the cultural lives of these socially complex and intelligent mammals,” Ford told CBC News.