Large beetles are shrinking, thanks to climate change

Science Magazine highlighted a UBC study on the impact of climate change on insects.

Michelle Tseng, a UBC evolutionary ecologist, and her undergraduate students found articles that indicated at least 22 beetle species shrank when they were raised in warmer than normal temperatures.

