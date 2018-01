Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

B.C. creates more uncertainty for Trans Mountain with bitumen restriction

CBC quoted two UBC professors in a story about a government proposal to restrict any increase in diluted bitumen shipments.

David Boyd, a UBC professor of environmental law, discussed the role of constitutionality and the environment.

Jocelyn Stacey, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC, said B.C. has the right to enact regulations around environmental management and emergency response.