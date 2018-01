Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Vancouver is a world leader in virtual, augmented reality

The Georgia Straight mentioned UBC in a story about virtual and augmented reality in Vancouver.

Last year UBC researchers unveiled the results of their partnership with the Microsoft Garage on the Holographic Brain Project, an app that visualizes a human brain as a semi-transparent, floating 3-D object.