Mammals, birds could beat reptiles and amphibians in race to survive: Study

The Boston Globe reported on a UBC study that found cold-blooded reptiles and amphibians could be slow to adapt to climate change, and that mammals and birds could have the best chance of surviving climate change.

Jonathan Rolland, a UBC postdoctoral fellow and lead study author said mammals and birds are “better able to stretch out and extend their habitats.”

