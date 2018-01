Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Wearable tech aims to give coaches better insight on players

News 1130 highlighted a smart garment developed by UBC venture Pathonix Innovations that will allow coaches and trainers to monitor how their players are performing, in real time.

Pathonix Innovations was founded by UBC engineering graduates and received support from UBC’s lean launch pad program.