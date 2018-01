Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC student recounts breaking stories from Afghanistan

CBC highlighted the work of Ruhullah Khapalwak, a UBC journalism student who came to Vancouver from Afghanistan.

Khapalwak has spent more than 10 years covering the war for publications like the New York Times, Al Jazeera, National Geographic and CNN.