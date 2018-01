Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The amazing ways exercise boosts your brain power

Shape Magazine quoted Teresa Liu-Ambrose, a UBC professor in the department of physical therapy, for a story about the benefits of exercise.

“Resistance training protects white matter—specialized brain cells that pass messages from one part of your brain to another,” she said.