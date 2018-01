Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Terrorism, not taxes, is key focus on Bitcoin, Canada says

Bloomberg quoted Marc-David Seidel, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, about Bitcoin.

He said Bitcoin and other “distributed trust technologies” are difficult for regulators because they’re not bounded by nations as other economic systems are.