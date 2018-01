Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Smash your kid’s vaping gear, grieving family says

The Vancouver Sun interviewed Elizabeth Saewyc, a professor in UBC’s school of nursing, for a story about nicotine vaping products.

She said without regulatory approval and product testing there is no way of knowing what is in e-liquids sold in Canada.

The story also appeared in the Edmonton Journal.