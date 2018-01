Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Max Cameron on sexual misconduct in politics

Max Cameron, director of the UBC Centre for the Study of Democratic Institutions and the Summer Institute for Future Legislators, was on CBC Radio’s BC Almanac talking about sexual misconduct in politics.

Cameron was also quoted in a CBC online story.