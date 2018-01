Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Making room for Amazon is housing challenge

CBC cited work by Tom Davidoff, a UBC professor, in a story about housing challenges.

Davidoff has argued that single-family housing protected by municipal laws is an unfair consumption of public wealth.

The story also appeared on MSN.