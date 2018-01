Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Great Canadian Classic loggers’ sports competition

Xinhua featured the Great Canadian Classic loggers’ sports competition at UBC.

Athletes from universities in Canada and the U.S. competed in different logger sports games.

Similar stories appeared on CBC (at the 27:10 mark) and the Vancouver Courier.