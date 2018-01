Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

DNA barcoding reveals seafood fraud in Vancouver

CBC interviewed Xiaonan Lu, a UBC professor of food science, for a story about seafood fraud in Vancouver.

Lu said the most commonly mislabelled fish sold on the market is red snapper.

The story also appeared on Yahoo.