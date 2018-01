Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Canada, China have potential in combining peacekeeping efforts

Xinhua quoted Brian L. Job, a UBC professor of political science with the Institute of Asian Research who spoke at a seminar co-hosted by UBC and the China Institute of International Studies.

Job said Canada and China should find ways to combine efforts and make “smart contributions” to meet the fast changing needs of United Nations peacekeeping missions.