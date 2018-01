Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Can Liberals end boil water advisories on First Nations by 2021?

Global quoted Madjid Mohseni, a UBC engineering professor and scientific director at Reseau WaterNet, a partnership that works with small communities to provide drinkable water.

Mohseni said the issue of water boil advisories will continue across the country unless First Nations communities are involved in more decision-making processes.