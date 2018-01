Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

B.C. legislature no stranger to inappropriate behaviour

Grace Lore, a UBC political science PhD candidate, spoke to Global for an article about inappropriate behaviour in politics.

“I think this is not an issue that has geographic concentration or is concentrated along the political spectrum. I don’t think it’s out of the question it could happen here in B.C.,” Lore said.