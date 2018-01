Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Animals stick close to home when humans move in

Various media outlets reported on an animal movement study co-authored by Adam Ford, a biology professor at UBC’s Okanagan campus.

He said it’s concerning that animals are moving less in areas disturbed by humans.

Stories appeared on Nature, Canadian Press (Global, National Post, Metro News and National Observer)