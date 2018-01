Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

7 fun activities to help reluctant readers

Today’s Parent interviewed Carla Hudson Kam, a professor of linguistics at UBC and Canada research chair in language acquisition, about how to help children read.

“Talking about letters has a lot of value,” Kam said.