Top university logger sports teams to compete at UBC Media Advisories

Date/Time: Saturday, Jan. 27, 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Location/Map: Timberdome at UBC Farm (If the farm lot is full, please park in the gravel lot across the street from the farm, or on the street outside the farm)

Map: http://bit.ly/2DTl0BW

Event details: The UBC Thunderjacks will compete against university logger sports teams from around the Pacific Northwest as hosts of the Great Canadian Classic. Athletes from the University of Montana, University of Idaho, SFU, VIU and BCIT are expected to compete in single- and double-buck (sawing), axe-throwing, speed chainsaw, pole-climbing and more.

In 2014, UBC students revived logger sports, which had been in decline since their 1970s heyday in the faculty of forestry. The Thunderjacks now practice three times a week at their dedicated field, where they have hosted the Classic since 2016. The club competes regularly on the U.S. college circuit.

Event website: http://bit.ly/2E6p9CF

Interviews: