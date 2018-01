Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Steer motorists toward distance-based pricing, UBC expert

Robin Lindsey, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, spoke to CBC about mobility pricing.

Lindsey is writing a paper about how a skeptical public could be convinced that mobility pricing in Metro Vancouver is a good idea.

The story also appeared on Yahoo.