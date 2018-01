Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Feds announce $1.4-million for marijuana research projects

The Globe and Mail featured marijuana research by Zach Walsh, a psychologist and cannabis researcher at UBC’s Okanagan campus.

Walsh is one of 14 academics awarded a combined total of $1.4-million by the Canadian government to complete a cannabis research project aimed at helping people understand the impact of the country’s new pot laws.