Earthquake system reality check

Kent Johansen, the designer behind the earthquake early warning network developed at UBC, spoke to CBC following the earthquake and tsunami warning.

The segment starts at 6:54. The video also appeared on CBC Facebook (at the 6:47 mark).

Johansen was also interviewed on Global (at the 5:10 mark).