UBC students compete in locomotive design challenge Media Advisories

Event: Locomotive design competition

Date/Time: Wednesday, January 24, 2018, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Location: Fred Kaiser Building (map), Room 1180, 2332 Main Mall, University of British Columbia, Vancouver

Parking: Health Sciences Parkade (map)

Event details:

UBC students will demonstrate locomotives they have designed as part of their mechanical engineering second-year course. Twenty teams will compete to win points by accomplishing a number of challenges including travelling at high speed, pulling “cargo trains,” and navigating steep slopes and sharp curves without going off the rails.

According to course instructor Agnes d’Entremont, recent rail disasters including the Lac-Mégantic disaster and the Amtrak train derailment south of Seattle have highlighted the complexities of rail travel and freight transport. The design competition helps students learn about engineering design while working on a real-world challenge.

Note to media: Instructor Agnes d’Entremont and students are available for interviews.