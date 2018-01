Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The answer to asthma may be in dirty diapers

The Vancouver Sun interviewed Stuart Turvey, a UBC professor and pediatrician at B.C. Children’s Hospital about the rise of childhood asthma.

“Kids aren’t being exposed to infections and microbes in early life, and that may be the missing link,” he said.

The story also appeared in the Ottawa Citizen.