Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

If a woman has these qualities, never let her go: Scientists

The Independent U.K. cited a UBC study in a story about qualities that make for a lasting relationship.

The study found that strong people prioritize the goals of their partners as well as their own goals.