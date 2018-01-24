Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Alaska earthquake triggered small tsunami but B.C. is lucky: Expert

Several UBC researchers spoke to various media outlets about the Alaska earthquake and tsunami warning.

UBC professor and earthquake expert Simon Peacock told Global that residents were lucky the earthquake had a side-to-side movement instead of an up and down.

Susan Allen, a UBC oceanographer, told the Richmond News that “any tsunami generated in the open Pacific is of little threat to Vancouver, Richmond or Delta areas.”

Ryan Reynolds, a disaster preparations researcher at UBC’s school of community and regional planning, discussed on Metro News how households should prepare for disasters.