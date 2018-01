Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Why kids are eating Tide pods for fun: B.C. expert

Surrey Now-Leader interviewed Eric Meyers, a UBC professor and expert on youth online behaviour, about the reasons kids are eating Tide pods for fun.

He explained how children have an underdeveloped pre-frontal cortex, the part of the brain that moderates social behaviour and decision making.