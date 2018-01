Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

White Rock to hold open house for new water treatment plant

The Vancouver Sun mentioned UBC in a story about a water treatment plan in White Rock.

In 2016 White Rock started a partnership with UBC-based RES’EAU-WaterNET to determine the best process for removing arsenic and manganese from the water.