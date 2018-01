Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

What it takes to stop accepting pollution as price of progress

The New York Times quoted Michael Brauer, a UBC professor of environmental health, in an article about how big cities are dealing with pollution.

Referring to Delhi’s antipollution plan, Brauer said: “At some point, Delhi will have to address air pollution as a chronic problem requiring long-term solutions, not just a seasonal event.”