Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on Trans-Pacific Partnership

Canada and the remaining Trans-Pacific Partnership members have agreed to a revised deal without the United States.

UBC experts are available to comment:

Kurt Huebner

UBC Institute for European Studies

Department of Political Science

Cell: 778-994-8313

Email: kurt.huebner@ubc.ca

Yves Tiberghien

UBC Institute of Asian Research

Department of Political Science

Cell: 604-379-1755

Email: yves.tiberghien@ubc.ca