UBC experts on Alaska earthquake, tsunami

Jan 23, 2018    |   For more information, contact Lou Corpuz-Bosshart

A tsunami warning for coastal B.C. has been cancelled following a magnitude 7.9 earthquake in Alaska.

UBC experts are available to comment:

Susan Allen
Department of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences
Email: sallen@eos.ubc.ca‎

  • Tsunamis
  • Ocean currents, ocean tides, Strait of Georgia oceanography

Michael Bostock
Department of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences
Tel: 604.730.8307 / 604.822.2082
Email: mbostock@eos.ubc.ca

  • Earthquakes, structure of the Canadian upper mantle
  • Geology and earthquakes

Sander Calisal
Department of Mechanical Engineering
Tel: 778.302.1011
Email: sander.calisal@gmail.com

  • Safety of small craft and shipping vessels in an earthquake or tsunami

Brett Gilley
Department of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences
Tel: 604.827.1572
Email: bgilley@eoas.ubc.ca

  • Natural disasters: earthquakes and tsunamis

Kent Johansen
Earthquake Engineering Research Facility
Tel: 604.568.0257
Email: kent@extrasensory.ca

  • Earthquake early warning systems

Ryan Reynolds
School of Community and Regional Planning
Cell: 604.396.2979
Email: ryan.reynolds@ubc.ca

  • Emergency preparedness and evacuation modelling

Contact

Lou Corpuz-Bosshart
UBC Public Affairs
Tel: 604.822.2048
Cell: 604.999.0473
Email: lou.bosshart@ubc.ca