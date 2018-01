Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Troll networks threaten the 2019 Canadian federal election: UBC

Metro News reported on a UBC report that examined the risk of online interference to elections.

Chris Tenove, a UBC political science researcher, said the government must implement new rules to combat digital interference before the next federal election.