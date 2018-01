Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

What would landing Amazon HQ mean for Toronto housing?

Metro News quoted Paul Kershaw, a UBC professor and affordable housing advocate, in a story about the Toronto housing market.

He said he suspects Vancouver’s high housing prices played a role in that city not making the short list to be the location for an Amazon headquarters.