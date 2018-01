Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

What Tom Petty’s death says about Vancouver overdose crisis

The Vancouver Courier quoted Mark Tyndall, the director of the UBC Centre for Disease Control, in an article about the opioid crisis in Vancouver.

He said health officials do not know exactly how many people are opioid addicts in B.C.