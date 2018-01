Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC Theatre finds geeky heart and humour

The Georgia Straight highlighted She Kills Monsters, a UBC Department of Theatre and Film production.

The play is set in the role-playing fantasy world of the game Dungeons and Dragons.

