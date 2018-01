Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Toronto now most expensive Canadian city for renters

Paul Kershaw, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, spoke to the Toronto Sun about the challenges young people face in finding affordable housing in Canadian cities.

“Cities need young people to stay, but hard work doesn’t pay off for young people, who face a range of adaptations from moving out of the city or choosing to live smaller,” he said.