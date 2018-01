Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

MDMA for PTSD therapy enters final round of trials

Various media outlets reported on the final round of clinical trials for MDMA-assisted psychotherapy and quoted Mark Haden, a public health professor at UBC.

Haden said there is a high drop-out rate when it comes to traditional treatments for PTSD.

Articles appeared on Newsweek, Sputnik News, the Canadian Press (CTV, Globe and Mail, National Post and other Postmedia outlets, Metro News, Roundhouse Radio, and Castanet).