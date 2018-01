Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Foreign interference and Canadian democracy

Chris Tenove, a postdoctoral research fellow at the UBC Centre for the Study of Democratic Institutions, spoke with CBC Radio’s On the Coast about his new report, Digital Threats to Democratic Elections: How Foreign Actors Use Digital Techniques to Undermine Democracy.

He said foreign interference could be a significant threat to Canadian democracy.