Receive missile text alert on your phone? Not yet in B.C.

Kent Johansen, an engineer at UBC’s earthquake engineering research facility, spoke to CBC about earthquake warning systems.

He said traditional SMS text messaging wouldn’t reach everyone fast enough, and that we need dedicated earthquake warning devices.

The story also appeared on Yahoo.