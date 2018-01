Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Canada must rethink health spending strategy

The Globe and Mail mentioned a commentary by Paul Kershaw, a UBC public health professor, in an article about health care in Canada.

Kershaw said governments should “seek better balance between medical and social expenditures.”

A similar story appeared in the Toronto Star.