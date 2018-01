Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

What if a nuclear missile really were headed our way?

Allen Sens, a professor of international relations, was interviewed for a CBC story discussing what would happen if a real nuclear missile was headed for Canada.

“In general, a missile event anywhere in the world will be detected by Norad within five minutes,” said Sens. “Over time, we would become increasingly confident about the approximate impact point of the missile based on its trajectory, course and speed.”